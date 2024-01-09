Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 9th:

Everest Group, Ltd. EG: This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Everest has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS: This operator and franchisee of drive-through shops carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.1% over the last 60 days.

Dutch Bros has a PEG ratio of 1.81 compared with 2.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

DaVita Inc. DVA: This dialysis services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

