Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 9th:

ChampionX CHX: This company which provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

ChampionX Corporation Price and Consensus

ChampionX Corporation price-consensus-chart | ChampionX Corporation Quote

ChampionX has a PEG ratio of 0.29 compared with 6.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ChampionX Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

ChampionX Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ChampionX Corporation Quote

Wolters Kluwer WTKWY: This leading global information services and publishing company that provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Wolters Kluwer NV Price and Consensus

Wolters Kluwer NV price-consensus-chart | Wolters Kluwer NV Quote

Wolters Kluwer has a PEG ratio of 1.94 compared with 2.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Wolters Kluwer NV PEG Ratio (TTM)

Wolters Kluwer NV peg-ratio-ttm | Wolters Kluwer NV Quote

Jabil JBL: This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services that offers electronics design, production, product management and after-market services to customers catering to aerospace, automotive, computing, consumer, defense, industrial, instrumentation, medical, networking, peripherals, storage and telecommunications industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 0.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Jabil, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Jabil, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Jabil, Inc. Quote

