Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 7th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7th:

AutoNation AN: This largest automotive retailer in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.26 compared with 0.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Asbury Automotive Group ABG: This company which is one of the largest automotive retailers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

