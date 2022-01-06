Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6th:

Macy's M: This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Asbury Automotive Group ABG: This company which is one of the largest automotive retailers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.32 compared with 0.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Greif GEF: This leading global producer of industrial packaging products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Greif has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 1.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

