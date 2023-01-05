Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 5th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 5th:

Inter Parfums IPAR: This company which is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of a wide range of fragrances and related products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 1.74 compared with 2.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM: This company which produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products and sells in over 60 countries throughout the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a PEG ratio of 0.34 compared with 0.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Jabil JBL: This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services that offers electronics design, production, product management and after-market services to customers catering to aerospace, automotive, computing, consumer, defense, industrial, instrumentation, medical, networking, peripherals, storage and telecommunications industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 0.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

