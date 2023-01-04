Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 4th:

CECO Environmental CECO: This company which manufactures and sells fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

CECO Environmental has a PEG ratio of 1.07 compared with 1.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ChampionX CHX: This company which provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

ChampionX has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 6.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

e.l.f. Beauty ELF: This Oakland -based cosmetic company that offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.85 compared with 2.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

