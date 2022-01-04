Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 4th:

Asbury Automotive Group ABG: This company which is one of the largest automotive retailers materials carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 0.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pfizer PFE: This company that manufactures and sells biopharmaceutical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Pfizer has a PEG ratio of 1.32 compared with 1.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Apollo Global Management Inc. APO: This company that provides alternative asset manager services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Apollo Global Management has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 0.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



