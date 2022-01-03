Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:

Berry Global Group BERY: This manufacturer and distributor of nonwoven specialty materials carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 18% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global has a PEG ratio of 1.00 compared with 1.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.



Signet Jewelers SIG: This retailer of diamond jewelry carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 1.00 compared with 3.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Toll Brothers TOL: This company that builds single-family detached and attached home communities carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers has a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 0.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



