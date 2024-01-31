Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 31st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:

Ternium S.A. TX: This steel products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Ternium S.A. Price and Consensus

Ternium S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ternium S.A. Quote

Ternium has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Ternium S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ternium S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | Ternium S.A. Quote

Powell Industries, Inc. POWL: This custom-engineered equipment and systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

Powell has a PEG ratio of 1.09 compared with 1.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Powell Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Powell Industries, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO: This pharmaceutical company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price and Consensus

Novo Nordisk A/S price-consensus-chart | Novo Nordisk A/S Quote

Novo Nordisk has a PEG ratio of 1.19 compared with 2.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Novo Nordisk A/S PEG Ratio (TTM)

Novo Nordisk A/S peg-ratio-ttm | Novo Nordisk A/S Quote

