Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 31st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 31st:

Archer Daniels Midland ADM: This Illinois-based company which is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Archer Daniels Midland has a PEG ratio of 1.94 compared with 2.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Credicorp BAP: This financial service holding company that provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Credicorp has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Halliburton HAL: This company which is one of the largest oilfield service providers in the world, offering a variety of equipment, maintenance, and engineering and construction services to the energy, industrial and government sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Halliburton has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 1.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

