Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 30th

January 30, 2024 — 05:05 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 30th:

EnerSys ENS: This stored energy solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 0.81 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

AZZ Inc. AZZ: This galvanizing and coil coating solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

AZZ has a PEG ratio of 1.04 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Textron Inc. TXT: This company that operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Textron has a PEG ratio of 1.22 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

