Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 30th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 30th:

EnerSys ENS: This stored energy solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Enersys Price and Consensus

Enersys price-consensus-chart | Enersys Quote

EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 0.81 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Enersys PEG Ratio (TTM)

Enersys peg-ratio-ttm | Enersys Quote

AZZ Inc. AZZ: This galvanizing and coil coating solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

AZZ Inc. Price and Consensus

AZZ Inc. price-consensus-chart | AZZ Inc. Quote

AZZ has a PEG ratio of 1.04 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AZZ Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AZZ Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AZZ Inc. Quote

Textron Inc. TXT: This company that operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Textron Inc. Price and Consensus

Textron Inc. price-consensus-chart | Textron Inc. Quote

Textron has a PEG ratio of 1.22 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Textron Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Textron Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Textron Inc. Quote

