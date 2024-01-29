Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 29:

EnerSys ENS:This stored energy solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 0.81 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof B.

Woodward, Inc. WWD: This aerospace and industrial control solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Woodward has a PEG ratio of 1.84 compared with 2.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Itron, Inc. ITRI: This IT services companycarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Itron has a PEG ratio of 1.02 comparedwith 3.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

