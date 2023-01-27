Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 27th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF: This cosmetic and skin care products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Price and Consensus

e.l.f. Beauty price-consensus-chart | e.l.f. Beauty Quote

e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.88 compared with 2.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

e.l.f. Beauty PEG Ratio (TTM)

e.l.f. Beauty peg-ratio-ttm | e.l.f. Beauty Quote

BAE Systems plc BAESY: This company that provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Bae Systems PLC Price and Consensus

Bae Systems PLC price-consensus-chart | Bae Systems PLC Quote

BAE Systems has a PEG ratio of 1.10 compared with 2.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Bae Systems PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)

Bae Systems PLC peg-ratio-ttm | Bae Systems PLC Quote

Scorpio Tankers Inc. STNG: This seaborne transporter of refined petroleum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. Price and Consensus

Scorpio Tankers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Scorpio Tankers Inc. Quote

Scorpio Tankers has a PEG ratio of 0.14 compared with 0.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Scorpio Tankers Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.