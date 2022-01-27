Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 27th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:

Toll Brothers TOL: This company that builds single-family detached and attached home communities carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pfizer PFE: This company that manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 53.5% over the last 60 days.

Pfizer has a PEG ratio of 0.69 compared with 1.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Macy's M: This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

