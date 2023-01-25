Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 25th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25th:

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW: This producer of value-added frozen potato products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.7% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston Price and Consensus

Lamb Weston price-consensus-chart | Lamb Weston Quote

Lamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 2.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lamb Weston PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lamb Weston peg-ratio-ttm | Lamb Weston Quote

BAE Systems plc BAESY: This company that provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Bae Systems PLC Price and Consensus

Bae Systems PLC price-consensus-chart | Bae Systems PLC Quote

BAE Systems has a PEG ratio of 1.10 compared with 2.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Bae Systems PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)

Bae Systems PLC peg-ratio-ttm | Bae Systems PLC Quote

Scorpio Tankers Inc. STNG: This seaborne transporter of refined petroleum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. Price and Consensus

Scorpio Tankers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Scorpio Tankers Inc. Quote

Scorpio Tankers has a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Scorpio Tankers Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.