Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 21st
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 21st:
Pfizer PFE: This company that manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Pfizer has a PEG ratio of 0.75 compared with 1.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Macy's M: This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
ArcBest ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
