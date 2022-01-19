Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 19th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:
Pfizer PFE: This company that manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Pfizer Inc. Price and Consensus
Pfizer Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pfizer Inc. Quote
Pfizer has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 1.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Pfizer Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Pfizer Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Pfizer Inc. Quote
Macy's M: This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote
Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Macy's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Macy's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote
AutoNation AN: This largest automotive retailer in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus
AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.26 compared with 0.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
AutoNation, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Click to get this free report
Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Macy's, Inc. (M): Free Stock Analysis Report
AutoNation, Inc. (AN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.