Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 18th:

Wolters Kluwer N.V. WTKWY: This professional information, software solutions, and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Wolters Kluwer has a PEG ratio of 1.98 compared with 2.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR: This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 1.99 compared with 2.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE: This company that engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

KnowBe4 has a PEG ratio of 1.61 compared with 2.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

