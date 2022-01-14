Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 14th:

AutoNation AN: This largest automotive retailer in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 0.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

Macy's M: This department store chain carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Macy's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Macy's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote

Greif GEF: This leading global producer of industrial packaging products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus

Greif, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Greif, Inc. Quote

Greif has a PEG ratio of 0.98 compared with 1.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Greif, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Greif, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Greif, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



