Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 13th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th
AutoNation, Inc. AN: This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 0.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Greif, Inc. GEF: This provider of industrial packaging products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Greif has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 1.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR: This provider of vehicle rental services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.
Avis Budget has a PEG ratio of 0.47, compared with 6.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
