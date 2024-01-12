Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 12th:
EnerSys ENS: This stored energy solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 0.86 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO: This franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Arcos Dorados has a PEG ratio of 1.01 compared with 2.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI: This e-commerce company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
MercadoLibre has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 1.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
