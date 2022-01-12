Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 12th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 12th:
Signet Jewelers SIG: This retailer of diamond jewelry carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus
Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 2.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Signet Jewelers Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)
Signet Jewelers Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
Macy's M: This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.
Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote
Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Macy's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Macy's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote
Penske Automotive Group PAG: This company that engages in the operation of automotive and commercial truck dealerships carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Penske Automotive Group has a PEG ratio of 0.37 compared with 0.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.See these 7 breakthrough stocks now >>
Click to get this free report
Macy's, Inc. (M): Free Stock Analysis Report
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.