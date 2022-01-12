Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 12th:

Signet Jewelers SIG: This retailer of diamond jewelry carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus

Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 2.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Signet Jewelers Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Signet Jewelers Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

Macy's M: This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Macy's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Macy's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote

Penske Automotive Group PAG: This company that engages in the operation of automotive and commercial truck dealerships carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

Penske Automotive Group has a PEG ratio of 0.37 compared with 0.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

