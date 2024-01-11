News & Insights

Technology

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 11th

January 11, 2024 — 05:55 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This critical digital infrastructure technologies company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF: This cosmetic and skin care products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 2.00 compared with 2.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Everest Group, Ltd. EG: This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Everest has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

