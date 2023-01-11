Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 11th:

Harte Hanks HHS: This data-driven, omnichannel marketing company that offers customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Harte Hanks has a PEG ratio of 0.57 compared with 1.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Wolters Kluwer WTKWY: This leading global information services and publishing company that provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Wolters Kluwer has a PEG ratio of 1.95 compared with 2.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

e.l.f. Beauty ELF: This Oakland -based cosmetic company that offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.71 compared with 2.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B

