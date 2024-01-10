News & Insights

Technology

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 10th

January 10, 2024 — 05:47 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:

EnerSys ENS: This stored energy solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 0.86 compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB: This company that provides cloud software solutions to educational institutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Blackbaud has a PEG ratio of 0.78 compared with 2.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI: This e-commerce company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

MercadoLibre has a PEG ratio of 0.81 compared with 1.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

