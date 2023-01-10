Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 10th:

Inter Parfums IPAR: This company which is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of a wide range of fragrances and related products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus

Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote

Inter Parfums has a PEG ratio of 1.74 compared with 2.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Inter Parfums, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Inter Parfums, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote

KnowBe4 KNBE: This security awareness company that provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.

KnowBe4, Inc. Price and Consensus

KnowBe4, Inc. price-consensus-chart | KnowBe4, Inc. Quote

KnowBe4 has a PEG ratio of 1.71 compared with 2.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

KnowBe4, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

KnowBe4, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | KnowBe4, Inc. Quote

Scorpio Tankers STNG: This Monaco-based company which is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. Price and Consensus

Scorpio Tankers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Scorpio Tankers Inc. Quote

Scorpio Tankers has a PEG ratio of 0.13 compared with 0.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Scorpio Tankers Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.