Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:

Tecnoglass TGLS: This company that engages in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Tecnoglass Inc. Price and Consensus

Tecnoglass Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote

Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 0.64 compared with 1.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Tecnoglass Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tecnoglass Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote

AutoNation AN: This largest automotive retailer in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 0.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

Avis Budget Group CAR: This leading vehicle rental operator in North America, Europe and Australasia carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avis Budget Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote

Avis Budget has a PEG ratio of 0.49 compared with 6.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.