Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 9th:

e.l.f. Beauty ELF: This Oakland-based cosmetic company that offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.43% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.64 compared with 2.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Core & Main CNM: This company which specializes in distribution of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Core & Main has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 1.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A..

United Rentals URI: This company which is the largest equipment rental company in the world with an integrated network of 1,521 rental locations in United States, Canada and Europe, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

United Rentals has a PEG ratio of 0.68 compared with 0.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

