Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:

Apple AAPL: This company whose business primarily runs around its flagship iPhone carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Apple has a PEG ratio of 2.28 compared with 2.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pfizer PFE: This company that discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.5% over the last 60 days.

Pfizer has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

APA APA: This one of the world's leading independent energy companies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

APA has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 0.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

