Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 8th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 8th:

Jabil JBL: This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services that offers electronics design, production, product management and after-market services to customers catering to aerospace, automotive, computing, consumer, defense, industrial, instrumentation, medical, networking, peripherals, storage and telecommunications industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Jabil, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Jabil, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Jabil, Inc. Quote

Interactive Brokers IBKR: This company which operates as an automated global electronic market maker and broker, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Quote

Interactive Brokers has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 0.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Quote

Lamb Weston LW: This company which is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and also provides a range of appetizers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.7% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston Price and Consensus

Lamb Weston price-consensus-chart | Lamb Weston Quote

Lamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 0.84 compared with 2.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lamb Weston PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lamb Weston peg-ratio-ttm | Lamb Weston Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.