Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 7th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7:

Woodward, Inc. WWD: This aerospace and industrial control solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Woodward has a PEG ratio of 1.69 compared with 2.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Powell Industries, Inc. POWL: This custom-engineered equipment and systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.21 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

EnerSys ENS: This energy storage company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 0.80 comparedwith 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

