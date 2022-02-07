Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 7th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:
Apple AAPL: This company whose business primarily runs around its flagship iPhone carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Apple Inc. Price and Consensus
Apple Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apple Inc. Quote
Apple has a PEG ratio of 2.24 compared with 2.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Apple Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Apple Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Apple Inc. Quote
Toll Brothers TOL: This company that builds single-family detached and attached home communities carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus
Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote
Toll Brothers has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Toll Brothers Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Toll Brothers Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote
Pfizer PFE: This company that discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Pfizer Inc. Price and Consensus
Pfizer Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pfizer Inc. Quote
Pfizer has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 1.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Pfizer Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Pfizer Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Pfizer Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?
Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buysAccess Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>
Click to get this free report
Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.