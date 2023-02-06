Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 6th:

e.l.f. Beauty ELF: This Oakland-based cosmetic company that offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.91 compared with 2.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Jabil JBL: This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services that offers electronics design, production, product management and after-market services to customers catering to aerospace, automotive, computing, consumer, defense, industrial, instrumentation, medical, networking, peripherals, storage and telecommunications industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lamb Weston LW: This company which is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and also provides a range of appetizers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.7% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 2.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

