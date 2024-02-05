Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 5th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 5:

Powell Industries, Inc. POWL: This custom-engineered equipment and systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 94.8% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.16 compared with 1.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

EnerSys ENS: This energy storage companycarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 1.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Woodward, Inc. WWD: This aerospace and industrial control solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Woodward has a PEG ratio of 1.69 comparedwith 2.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

