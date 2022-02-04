Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4th:

Crocs CROX: This one of the leading footwear brands carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Crocs has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pfizer PFE: This company that manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Pfizer has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 1.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Apple AAPL: This company that manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Apple has a PEG ratio of 2.25 compared with 2.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

