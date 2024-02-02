Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2:

Veolia Environnement SA VEOEY: This environmental services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Veolia Environnement has a PEG ratio of 0.49 compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. KOF: This Coca-Cola franchise bottling company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has a PEG ratio of 1.26 compared with 2.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK: This company which provides financial products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a PEG ratio of 1.16 comparedwith 1.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

