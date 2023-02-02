Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 2nd:

Credicorp BAP: This financial service holding company that provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Credicorp has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Core & Main CNM: This company which specializes in distribution of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Core & Main has a PEG ratio of 0.62 compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Jabil JBL: This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services that offers electronics design, production, product management and after-market services to customers catering to aerospace, automotive, computing, consumer, defense, industrial, instrumentation, medical, networking, peripherals, storage and telecommunications industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

