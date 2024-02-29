Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 29:

The Progressive Corporation PGR: This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

The Progressive Corporation has a PEG ratio of 1.00 compared with 1.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Sylvamo Corporation SLVM: This paper manufacturing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.7% over the last 60 days.

Sylvamo Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.34 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Textron Inc. TXT: This company that operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Textron Inc has a PEG ratio of 1.21 compared with 2.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.





