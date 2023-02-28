Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 28th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 28th:

CalMaine Foods CALM: This company which is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.2% over the last 60 days.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Quote

CalMaine Foods has a PEG ratio of 0.17 compared with 0.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Quote

CGI Group GIB: This company which provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

CGI Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CGI Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CGI Group, Inc. Quote

CGI Group has a PEG ratio of 1.72 compared with 3.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

CGI Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CGI Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CGI Group, Inc. Quote

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone NTTYY: This company which provides a variety of telecommunications services, including telephone, telegraph, leased circuits, data communication, terminal equipment sales and other services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Price and Consensus

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation price-consensus-chart | Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Quote

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a PEG ratio of 1.51 compared with 3.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Quote

