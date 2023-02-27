Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 27th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 27th:

e.l.f. Beauty ELF: This Oakland-based cosmetic company that offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Price and Consensus

e.l.f. Beauty price-consensus-chart | e.l.f. Beauty Quote

e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.65 compared with 2.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

e.l.f. Beauty PEG Ratio (TTM)

e.l.f. Beauty peg-ratio-ttm | e.l.f. Beauty Quote

Deutsche Telekom DTEGY: This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

Deutsche Telekom has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 3.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Deutsche Telekom AG PEG Ratio (TTM)

Deutsche Telekom AG peg-ratio-ttm | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

Lamb Weston LW: This company which is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and also provides a range of appetizers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston Price and Consensus

Lamb Weston price-consensus-chart | Lamb Weston Quote

Lamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 2.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lamb Weston PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lamb Weston peg-ratio-ttm | Lamb Weston Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.