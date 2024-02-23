Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 23rd:

Cardinal Health CAH: This company which is a nation-wide drug distributor and provider of services to pharmacies, healthcare providers and manufacturers, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Cardinal Health has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 2.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Powell Industries POWL: This company which, is a strategic supplier of choice for highly complex and integrated systems for distribution and control of electrical energy and other critical processes, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries has a PEG ratio of 1.46 compared with 1.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Patria Investments Limited PAX: This company which, offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Patria Investments Limited has a PEG ratio of 0.81 compared with 0.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

