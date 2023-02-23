Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:

Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC: This American distributor of health care products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Henry Schein has a PEG ratio of 1.78 compared with 2.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW: This producer of value-added frozen potato products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 2.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF: This cosmetic and skin care products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.65 compared with 2.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

