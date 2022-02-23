Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:

Marathon Oil MRO: This leading oil and natural gas exploration and production (‘E&P’) company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Oil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Oil Corporation Quote

Marathon Oil has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Marathon Oil Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Marathon Oil Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Marathon Oil Corporation Quote

APA APA: This one of the world's leading independent energy companies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

APA Corporation Price and Consensus

APA Corporation price-consensus-chart | APA Corporation Quote

APA has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 0.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

APA Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

APA Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | APA Corporation Quote

Crocs CROX: This one of the leading footwear brands with its focus on comfort and style carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Crocs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crocs, Inc. Quote

Crocs has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 0.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Crocs, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Crocs, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Crocs, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.