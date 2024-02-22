Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 22nd:

Griffon GFF: This diversified management and holding company which conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus

Griffon Corporation price-consensus-chart | Griffon Corporation Quote

Griffon has a PEG ratio of 1.17 compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Griffon Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Griffon Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Griffon Corporation Quote

AZEK AZEK: This company which, is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. Price and Consensus

The AZEK Company Inc. price-consensus-chart | The AZEK Company Inc. Quote

AZEK has a PEG ratio of 1.34 compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The AZEK Company Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

The AZEK Company Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | The AZEK Company Inc. Quote

Chewy CHWY: This company which, operates as an online pet retailer, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Chewy Price and Consensus

Chewy price-consensus-chart | Chewy Quote

Chewy has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 5.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Chewy PEG Ratio (TTM)

Chewy peg-ratio-ttm | Chewy Quote

