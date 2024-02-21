Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 21st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 21st:

Ralph Lauren RL: This company which is a major designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren has a PEG ratio of 1.17 compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL: This company which, primarily serve the contemporary, premium and deluxe segments of the cruise vacation industry, which also includes the budget and luxury segments, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Textron TXT: This company which, is a global multi-industry company that manufactures aircraft, automotive engine components and industrial tools, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Textron has a PEG ratio of 1.19 compared with 3.24for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

