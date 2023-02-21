Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 21st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21st:

Repsol, S.A. REPYY: This integrated energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Repsol has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW: This producer of value-added frozen potato products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 0.86 compared with 2.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF: This cosmetic and skin care products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.69 compared with 2.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

