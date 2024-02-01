Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1:

EnerSys ENS:This stored energy solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof B.

Woodward, Inc. WWD: This aerospace and industrial control solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Woodward has a PEG ratio of 1.82 compared with 2.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG: This company which provides online booking platform carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Booking Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.00 comparedwith 1.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

