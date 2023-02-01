Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 1st:

KnowBe4 KNBE: This company which is a provider of security awareness platform, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

KnowBe4 has a PEG ratio of 1.69 compared with 2.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lamb Weston LW: This company which is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and also provides a range of appetizers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.7% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 2.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

e.l.f. Beauty ELF: This Oakland-based cosmetic company that offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.91 compared with 2.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

