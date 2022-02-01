Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 1st
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1st:
Crocs CROX: This one of the leading footwear brands carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Crocs has a PEG ratio of 0.64 compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Toll Brothers TOL: This company that builds single-family detached and attached home communities carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Toll Brothers has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Pfizer PFE: This company that manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 33.8% over the last 60 days.
Pfizer has a PEG ratio of 0.71 compared with 1.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
