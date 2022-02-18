Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 18th

Here are two stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 18th:

APA APA: This one of the world's leading independent energy companies carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

APA Corporation Price and Consensus

APA Corporation price-consensus-chart | APA Corporation Quote

APA has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 0.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

APA Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

APA Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | APA Corporation Quote

Occidental Petroleum OXY: This integrated oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 26.6% over the last 60 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Occidental Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

Occidental Petroleum has a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 0.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

